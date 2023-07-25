Hottest weather of the summer arrives with storms looming

Hottest temperatures of the year move in this week as we kick off a stretch of the 90's starting today before a chance for strong storms arrives.
Tuesday calls for hazy, but sunny skies. Air quality is unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. Smoke will begin to move out as air quality will start to improve.
Besides the haze that will be noticed today, the heat really starts to build in. Today we kick off a stretch of the 90's that will remain for the rest of the week. Humidity will also rise bringing out heat index values for the end of the week into the triple digits!
Be sure to practice heat safety through the rest of the week. Along with the heat, there is also a few chances for storms.
That chance moves in tonight and into tomorrow morning. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. If those storms become severe, all threats are possible including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
There is some uncertainty with tomorrow's activity. What happens in the morning depends on what happens later into the day. If we get a clearing and sunshine, storms may fire up into the afternoon.
Details will become clearer later tonight and into the morning, stay tuned to the forecast and stay weather aware into tomorrow.