Hottest temperatures of the year on tap this week

The unofficial start to summer on Monday kicks off a summer-like stretch of weather across the area this week, with some of the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year and plenty of dry days to come.
If you're heading out to any of the Memorial Day celebrations going on across the Stateline today, make sure to bring the sunscreen and sunglasses as we have bright sunshine throughout the day, with fair weather clouds providing small opportunities for shade. Temperatures this morning quickly climb to near 80° by noon, on their way into the middle 80s this afternoon, so be careful and stay hydrated throughout the day.
With warmer temperatures and low humidity, high ozone levels are reducing air quality across the Midwest. Air quality levels are forecast to reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" stage today and tomorrow, so keep that in mind if you are particularly sensitive to ozone or if you will be outside for the majority of the next couple of days.
Comfortable weather continues into the evening and overnight levels, with partly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the day. Temperatures overnight only dip down into the upper 50s.
Warmer temperatures overnight will lead into warmer temperatures in the daytime this week. Highs approach 90° on Tuesday, though the 90s appear more likely areawide beginning on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, we begin to see small chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area, due to the potential for slightly higher humidity towards the middle and end of the week. It is something to keep in mind as we continue to deepen our rainfall deficit this month as drought conditions appear likely to expand across parts of Illinois.
Temperatures in the latter half of the week appear to plateau from their gradual warmup from the last few days, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.