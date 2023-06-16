Hotter summer weather slowly sneaks in

Temperatures creep up to the 90s over the next week, giving us another taste of hot summer weather after a few cooler weeks.
The climb starts Saturday as temperatures return to the low 80s. We'll see a bright sunny sky and some hazy conditions slide in through the day.
On Sunday, a slight chance for isolated showers and storms still lingers. The vast majority of our area stays dry. Temperatures warm up to the middle 80s.
Next week is all about sunshine. We may not see any rain chances over the next 10 days. Monday through Wednesday warm to the upper 80s, then the low 90s set in Thursday and Friday.
By Friday, muggy weather may join the heat, which could make conditions a little uncomfortable.