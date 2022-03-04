Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live bringing a weekend of family fun to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families will have a weekend full of fun coming up as a nationally touring event makes a pit stop in the Stateline.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live kicks off Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford.
The event will hold four shows, one Friday night and Sunday afternoon with two shows on Saturday.
Christian Norman is one of the drivers of the life-sized versions of the popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys. He says this show is different from many other monster truck shows because it allows for kids to be engaged with the fun.
"Part of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is that it's a family fun event and it's all inclusive," Norman says. "We want everyone to come down to the floor and meet myself and all the monster trucks and take pictures."
Fans with a "Crash Zone" pass get to enjoy a pre-show two and a half hours before the performance begins, allowing access to the floor of the competition and get a close-up look at the monster trucks.
The trucks are life-sized versions of popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys, like Bone Shaker, Mega WREX, and Race Ace.
Once the show begins, the trucks will begin racing across the floor with tricks and jumps over several cars.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming back to Rockford after last coming to town in March of 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"Rockford was our last stop before the whole world shut down," Norman says. "That was really tough on everybody. That was really sad for us when we couldn't put shows on for fans but now we're back, we're ready."
The first show starts Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with the "Crash Zone" beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday's shows are at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final show begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.