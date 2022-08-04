Hot weather settles in this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures keep climbing through this weekend, bringing some muggy weather our way for a few days.
We get a quick break from the warmth overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. We've had the 70s the last few nights so tonight feels much cooler. The weather remains clear and calm.
Friday bumps temperatures up a degree or two, leaving us close to 90 degrees. The humidity stays low for one more day. Sunshine stays overhead all day long.
Saturday is also sunny, but with the added element of higher heat and humidity. Temperatures hit the low 90s, with the heat index in the upper 90s.
Sunday stays hot and humid, but may cool off later in the day due some scattered showers and storms. Our rain chances go up later in the day, so if we get rain the day won't be a washout.
Showers are much more likely on Monday as the weather cools off. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s as a cold front comes through. We stay in the upper 70s to low 80s next week as sunshine takes over for a long stretch.