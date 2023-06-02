Hot temperatures persist with an air quality alert for Friday

The heat continues for Friday and the entire weekend as we still see a chance for isolated storms today with an air quality alert also in effect.
Temperatures heading out the door this morning are warm and you'll also notice the humidity with dew points sitting in the 60's.
Our Friday brings toasty conditions as our afternoon highs are on track to break into the lower 90's! Dew points will stay within the 50's and lower 60's for some.
A majority of the morning stays dry until a better chance returning for the afternoon. Showers and storms will be isolated so some may stay dry. This will be very similar to what we've seen for the last few days.
These showers will exit by the evening as we stay mostly clear into tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60's.
An air quality alert is in effect for our entire area until midnight. This is due to the ozone levels have led to unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, anyone with Ashma or respiratory issues.
With warm, sunny, and dry conditions have been a majority contributor to this poor air quality for today. Air quality levels are back to a moderate level for tomorrow.
The weekend brings on more heat with the lower 90's expected for Saturday. Sunshine will dominate as we stay dry for a majority of the weekend.
We'll reach back near 90° on Sunday with more sunshine. Chances for showers return into Monday as a cold front approaches.