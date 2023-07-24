Hot temperatures and active weather move in this week

Sunshine and hot temperatures take control this week as the area also braces for frequent chances for showers and storms.
Sunshine dominates today as we stay dry and warm. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80's with some getting awfully close to the lower 90's.
Some may notice hazy skies today as wildfire smoke moves back in near the IL/WI Stateline. Southern Wisconsin is under an Air Quality Alert until noon on Tuesday as air quality is expected to become unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. The smoke looks to move out throughout the day tomorrow.
Later tonight, we fall into the middle 60's. There is a low chance for an isolated storm but most of the activity will dodge us. Counties near Iowa such as Jo Daviess County is including in a 1 out of 5 for severe potential, the severe threat looks to stay to our west.
With most of the area staying dry, more sunshine returns for Tuesday. The lower 90's come knocking on our door and they get comfortable. High heat from the west begins to move towards the Midwest this week. Our afternoon highs will reach the 90's tomorrow and all the way through Friday.
The warmest day looks to be Thursday as our temperatures are forecasted to hit 96° with humidity building in leading to our 'feels like' temperatures climbing to 102°. Dangerously hot conditions are setting up later this week so make sure you practice heat safety and avoid prolonged time outside.
Along with such hot weather, this week also brings feature storms chances even bringing a severe threat. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential. Stay tuned to the forecast as the threats and timing will become clearer.
A low chance moves in overnight Thursday with a higher potential arriving Friday into Saturday. The 90's and active weather moves out by Sunday as the extended forecast brings us back to the middle 80's.