Hot, humid and showery day ahead

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move
across the advisory area early this morning.
- These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour,
which will likely result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon,
Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron,
Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways. Flooding along creeks and small
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this
morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain
are possible late tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Hot, humid and showery day ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) —One more day of the hot and humid conditions ahead before we see relief for the start of the work week.

Showers ahead: 

After a very muggy Saturday, we see some relief but not by much. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80's however the dew points will still be in the mid 70's making it feel like it is in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Skies remain cloudy throughout the day and don't clear out until late Sunday night as we see a break in the showery action.  A slow-moving cold front is making its way towards our area bringing with it heavy rain and chance of some stronger winds. These showers remain non-severe but could bring some flooding possibilities.

Showers wrap up by the afternoon hours, but we still remain cloudy. A cold front pushes through the area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Another round of heavy rain and localized flooding in some spots is possible. 

Looking ahead:

Rain comes to an end Monday night as the cold front pushes to the south of the area. We dry out for the day on Tuesday with rather pleasant conditions behind the cold front. Daily highs throughout the week only get into the low 80's with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50's

