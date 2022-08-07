Hot, humid and showery day ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) —One more day of the hot and humid conditions ahead before we see relief for the start of the work week.
Showers ahead:
After a very muggy Saturday, we see some relief but not by much. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80's however the dew points will still be in the mid 70's making it feel like it is in the upper 80's to low 90's.
Skies remain cloudy throughout the day and don't clear out until late Sunday night as we see a break in the showery action. A slow-moving cold front is making its way towards our area bringing with it heavy rain and chance of some stronger winds. These showers remain non-severe but could bring some flooding possibilities.
Showers wrap up by the afternoon hours, but we still remain cloudy. A cold front pushes through the area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Another round of heavy rain and localized flooding in some spots is possible.
Looking ahead:
Rain comes to an end Monday night as the cold front pushes to the south of the area. We dry out for the day on Tuesday with rather pleasant conditions behind the cold front. Daily highs throughout the week only get into the low 80's with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50's