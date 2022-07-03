Hot and Unsettled weather week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) —After a quiet and dry weekend we see an unsettled pattern ahead with daily chances of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Turning Active:
Today temperatures got into the upper 80's with mostly sunny skies and a few pop-up fair-weather clouds. Those clouds dissipate tonight leaving mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 60's and calm south easterly winds.
Waking up tomorrow morning you will notice some high-level clouds for the morning hours, temperatures tomorrow morning will start out balmy in the upper 70's warming to the mid to upper 80's.
The morning hours of Independence Day remains dry it is the afternoon hours that still is unsettled.
Active afternoon and evening:
A massive area of high pressure is setting up in the western part of the United States allowing for the Midwest to see a more active flow of hot weather and stormy conditions.
Monday morning remains relatively dry and cloud free with temperatures warming into the 80's. Dew points will be in the 70's making it a rather humid day. As the day goes on cloudiness increases and we have a chance for some afternoon showers and storms.
It is possible that these storms could have some severe characteristics like heavy downpours and damaging winds. Because of that the Stateline is seeing a 2 out of 5 threat level for severe storms.
There are two scenarios that could play out tomorrow afternoon and evening which could impact your firework displays. The first one being that nothing happens, and we see fair skies and hot conditions. The second one being that we see strong to severe storms with rather gusty winds and flooding downpours.
Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts and keep your eyes to the sky tomorrow as the weather can change suddenly.
Unsettled Week ahead:
While the forecast shows multiple chances of rain, there will be extended periods of dry time meaning that the week ahead, while unsettled, doesn't look like a complete washout.
Tuesday is similar to Monday with very hot temperatures and humid conditions. Temperatures warm into the low 90's and dew points into the low to mid 70's, so stay hydrated and cool. Storms could develop into the day as well it all depends on Mondays set up.
Wednesday forecast highs are in the low 90's again with dew points into the 70's which sets up to be a rather hot and humid day. Like Tuesday, most of the forecast depends on what happens the day prior so right now we could see some storms into the afternoon hours.