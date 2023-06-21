Hot and sunny weather will persist through the rest of the week

The first day of summer brings hot and sunny weather as conditions stay dry for the next several days.
Temperatures got close to the 90's for many locations this afternoon as sunshine took over. We'll continue to see warm and sunny days for the rest of the week.
Air quality alerts are still in effect for southern Wisconsin and counties to the east of our area. Air quality is may still drop to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups here in the Stateline.
If you have any respiratory issues, try to limit time outdoors. This is due to the elevated levels of ozone near the surface, which is expected to continue through the rest of the week.
Summer solstice occurred this morning at 9:57 a.m. also bringing us the longest day of the year! Today we're in for over 15 hours of daylight.
With summer officially beginning today, it will definitely feel like summer through the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's if not the low 90's through Saturday.
Dry weather will also persist with little to no chances for rain until late Saturday night.
A system will sweep through bringing a chance for showers late Saturday night and not parts of Sunday. There is still some disagreement on the coverage of these showers so stay tuned for more details.
Temperatures will fall back to the lower 80's after a few showers move through with dry weather returning into next week.