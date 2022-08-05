Hot and stormy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heat and humidity slowly build in for the weekend ahead of showers and storms.
Hot weekend:
Your Friday morning is off to a quiet and cooler start. Most areas have dropped into the low mid 60's. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's today as dew points will reach the upper 60's into the afternoon.
Heat and humidity will be hard to ignore later today. The same but slightly warmer temperatures are expected into Saturday. Forecast highs will break into the lower 90's. With dew points in the 70's, heat index values will climb into the upper 90's close to the triple digits.
Practice heat safety the next few days. Sunday's temperatures will be back in the upper 80's as a cold front will sweep through bringing us some relief from the heat along with a chance for showers and storms.
Next chance:
With a cold front moving through this weekend, chances for rain return as early as Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible into the afternoon.
A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late Sunday, early into Monday. Thanks to this cold front, temperatures will only reach into the upper 70's for Monday and Tuesday.
We'll stay within the lower to middle 80's for most of next week with dry and sunny conditions also settling in.