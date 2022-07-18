Hot and humid weather takes over most of this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a foggy start this morning, temperatures will soar as sunshine takes over for a majority of this week.
Heating up:
Early this morning fog has developed across the area impacting visibility for some. As the sun continues to rise, the fog will dissipate as sunshine begins to take over.
Heading out the door, temperatures have dropped into the lower to middle 60's but the lower 90's will return by the afternoon as heat and humidity will settle in.
The heat follows us through most of this week with lower 90's expected again on Tuesday. If not the lower 90's, temperatures will climb into the upper 80's with dew points expected to stay within the 60's as well.
With showers and storms possible into the weekend, we'll drop into the middle 80's next week for some relief from the heat.
Low chance:
With sunshine and dry conditions taking over this week, there is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms to reach places along the Stateline.
Conditions will stay dry for today with sunny skies expected. Low chances for thunderstorms to reach our area comes late Tuesday. Portions of Green, Rock, and Walworth counties are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential.
Most of the activity will weaken before reaching us however if any activity does reach the Stateline, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
Dry conditions will stick with us through the rest of the week with chances returning late Saturday.