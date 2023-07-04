Hot and humid weather takes over for our holiday

Steamy weather takes over for the holiday today as a low chance for an isolated shower and or storm remains. Strong storms are possible tomorrow.
Tuesday is off to a warm start as temperatures hang on to the lower 70's in some locations. A few spotty showers move in for those further to the northwest, but most of the morning will remain dry.
Sunshine takes over for our holiday as temperatures quickly climb. Afternoon highs are expected to break into the lower 90's with dew points into the middle 60's. It will feel like we're closer to the middle 90's.
Be sure to practice heat safety by taking frequent breaks, drink lots of water, and hang out in the shade if possible.
With the heat taking over, there is a chance for a stray shower or storm. This activity may miss some areas into the afternoon. If you do find yourself under a shower, it will be brief as the holiday brings plenty of dry time.
For southern Wisconsin, an Air Quality Alert is effect under 11 p.m. due to elevated levels of ozone at the surface. Those in sensitive groups should consider limiting time outdoors or avoiding any heavy exercise.
Conditions look to stay dry in time for all the firework shows later this evening. Temperatures will begin to fall out of the 80's, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60's.
Wednesday will be off to a warm and dry start. A cold front will sweep through bringing us a potential for severe weather. The entire area under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential.
If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. A few showers and storms will move through into the early afternoon. As the front continues to move through, the activity will begin to form a broken line of thunderstorms.
This activity is expected between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stay weather aware tomorrow. Once this passes, dry weather settles in for the rest of the week along with sunny skies.
Temperatures will also fall a few degrees below average as the upper 70's and low 80's are expected for the next several days.