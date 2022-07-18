Hot and humid weather sets up at the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather heats up a little more going into Tuesday, then stays on the warmer end for the rest of the week. Don't look for a lot of rain as the drier pattern stays in place.
Hotter Tuesday:
Monday remains muggy with temperatures in the 80s through the evening. We might stay in the 70s overnight, with humid and calm conditions. The stuffy weather hangs around into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures jump to the low 90s. With the muggy air, the heat index hits the middle 90s. Breezy southwest winds may help provide a little cooling, but that could be countered with a bright sunny sky.
A cold front slides through Tuesday night. We have a slight chance for rain and storms, though the storms likely stay in Wisconsin. We get a slight break in the heat and humidity going into the middle of the week.
Slight break:
Behind Tuesday's night's cold front, the heat and humidity drop ever so slightly. Temperatures cool to the middle 80s, with the muggy air feeling a little more comfortable. The weather remains mostly sunny and dry.
Thursday is about the same, just slightly warmer. Temperatures rise to the upper 80s, or a couple degrees above Wednesday.
Active weekend?:
We may see a few needed rounds of rain once we get to the weekend. Friday has a low chance for scattered showers and storms. The day turns slightly cooler and into the middle to upper 80s.
Saturday may end up being the drier day of the two this weekend. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 80s again.
Scattered showers and storms return Sunday. For now, this looks to be the wettest of the 3 days with rain chances. We may cool to the middle 80s again.
Next week looks to stay near average and into the middle 80s.