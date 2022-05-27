Hot and humid weather builds in this holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer heat kicks in as the holiday weekend gets underway.
Warmer Weekend:
The holiday weekend features plenty of sunshine, some humid conditions, and some afternoon breezes. With these warmer temperatures expected, make sure to grab the sunblock or sun hat if you plan on spending time outside.
For Saturday, we could see some patchy fog with temperatures starting in the upper 40's to 50 degrees. As the fog burns off, skies turn mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's, with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder heading into the afternoon and evening, however the area remains dry.
Sunday will kick start the humid weather that continues into the work week. We warm a little bit more than Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80's, with dew points in the low to mid 60's.
By Memorial Day, we warm even more with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. Skies remain sunny and dew points remain in the low to mid 60's.
Mid-week outlook:
Tuesday features another warm and sunny day; high temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. A cold front lingers to our west and doesn't arrive until Tuesday afternoon to evening hours.
Wednesday starts a bit cloudy as the front moves to the east and a few showers are possible too. Temperatures remain warm into the 80's. The rest of the week remains cooler and drier.