Hononegah's Gracie Colvin Signs Letter of Intent To Arkansas

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah swimmer Gracie Colvin is set to live out a dream, swim at a Division One University.
The beginning of her journey started Tuesday when she signed her National Letter of Intent to swim at Arkansas next Fall.
The Scholastic All-American maintained a 3.9 GPA in her junior year while swimming her 50-meter freestyle in just under 27 seconds.
After signing her letter, Colvin says she is ready to live out her dream.
"It's pretty surreal," she said.
"It's really humbling because this has been a goal of mine for a really long time to swim at the division one level so just the fact that I finally signed is really exciting."
Colvin says there were many factors that led into her decision of attending Arkansas.
"The team culture and the overall atmosphere," she said.
"I felt like I was surrounded by a bunch of like-minded girls who have the same goal of swim fast, lift each other up and be the best version of ourselves as me."
During the COVID-19 pandemic while athletes had to find other ways to train, she says finding herself out of the water for a longer period of time was something she had to adjust to.
"I'm a person who likes to stay in the water all the time, so it was definitely an adjustment," she said.
Colvin says despite the challenges faced with the pandemic, she never thought about giving up on her dream.
"Trying to bounce back from that kind of break from racing was hard but it ended up working out," she said.
Colvin will attend the University of Arkansas to study Physical Therapy.