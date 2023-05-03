Hononegah softball wins 13th consecutive game

ROSCOE — It was a battle of the top two teams in the NIC-10 softball conference in Roscoe on Wednesday.
The Harlem Lady Huskies hit the road for a quick trip to take on the red-hot Hononegah Lady Indians riding a 12 game winning streak.
Lexi Bach was in the circle for the Lady Indians on Wednesday.
The righthander allowed just two hits and two runs over four innings, striking out six.
It was a pitching duel between Bach and Harlem's Alaina Schwanke until the third inning when Amanda Williams drove in Joscelyn Bennett for her first of two RBI's on the day.
Followed up by Aislynn Palmer going deep to left for a two run homer.
Harlem would begin to start a comeback in the fourth when Hono Shortstop Joscelyn Bennett's throw to second on a ground ball from Laci Knutson went into right field scoring Allison Roberts.
Knutson would later score making it 3-2 in the fourth.
It was all Lady Indians from there after singles from Amanda Williams and Briella Sendele would make it 5-2.
Aislyn Palmer would make a name for herself in the pitching portion of the box score as well coming in for Bach in the fifth.
She would go three innings allowing zero hits and zero runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The Lady Indians defeat Harlem by a final of 5-2 for their thirteenth consecutive win moving them to 15-4 on the season, keeping them undefeated in conference play.
Harlem drops to 10-7.
Hononegah will head to Belvidere to play the Lady Blue Thunder on Thursday while Harlem plays host to Jefferson on Friday.