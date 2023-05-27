Hononegah holds off Harlem to advance to Sectionals

ROCKTON, IL — Saturday marked a big day for Seniors at Harlem and Hononegah.
First, Graduation in the morning, then a big Regional Championship game at night.
An early lead helped Hononegah defeat Harlem 5-4 on Saturday.
Hononegah Varsity Indians scored on a groundout by Jeremiah Olsen in the first inning and a single by Landen Seymour in the second inning.
Hononegah pulled away for good with one run in the second inning.
In the second Seymour singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Hononegah tallied one home run on the day when Drake Broege had an opposite field dinger in the third inning.
Jackson Stahl got the start for the Indians.
The hurler went five innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out seven.
Elijah Skidmore toed the rubber for Harlem.
The righty went four innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three.
Harlem would add a late push in the 7th when Jaxen Tank singled in Brandon Winters to make it a one-run game.
But Elijah Skidmore would fly out to the third basemen to end the game.
Hononegah advances to the Dundee-Crown Sectional Semi-Finals on Thursday against Grant.
First pitch is set for 4:30 in Carpentersville.