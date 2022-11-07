 Skip to main content
Hononegah grad King shines in Marquette season opener

By Derek Bayne

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Hononegah grad Jordan King tallied 24 points, eight assists and six steals to lead Marquette to a 75-47 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in Monday's season opener. Her 24 points and six steals were both career highs.

King, the NIC-10's all-time leading scorer, shot 8-15 from the field, including 2-4 from 3-point range. She also made all six of her free throws. 

Ahead of this season, King was named to the Preseason All-Big East Team. That's coming off a strong junior season in which she averaged 11.5 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

