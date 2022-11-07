Hononegah grad King shines in Marquette season opener

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Hononegah grad Jordan King tallied 24 points, eight assists and six steals to lead Marquette to a 75-47 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in Monday's season opener. Her 24 points and six steals were both career highs.
King, the NIC-10's all-time leading scorer, shot 8-15 from the field, including 2-4 from 3-point range. She also made all six of her free throws.
Ahead of this season, King was named to the Preseason All-Big East Team. That's coming off a strong junior season in which she averaged 11.5 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.