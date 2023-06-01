 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Hononegah baseball moves to Sectional Title with win over Grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Hononegah baseball moves to Sectional Title with win over Grant

CARPENTERSVILLE, IL — Hononegah and Grant took the trip out to Dundee-Crown High School on Thursday looking to advance to Saturday's Sectional Title game.

Grant fired up the offense in the first inning. 

Braden Otahal hit a solo homer but the Indians pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. 

In the third, Jeremiah Olsen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Jackson Stahl led things off on the mound for Hononegah.

He pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one run while striking out four.

Jake Swanson was on the hill for Grant.

The pitcher lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out seven. 

Hononegah racked up ten hits on the day. 

Austin Dresser and Maddux Hibbard all managed multiple hits for the Indians. 

The Indians now look forward to a Sectional Title matchup against the Jacobs Golden Eagles.

"They're a really good team, got a lot of solid players, win or lose in a game like that two teams competing its fun to play and fun to watch." he said,

"It's good baseball all around, if we come out and hit the ball and do our job we will come out on top but it should be a good battle."

The Indians and Golden Eagles play at Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville at 11 A.M. on Saturday. 

