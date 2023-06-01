Hononegah baseball moves to Sectional Title with win over Grant

CARPENTERSVILLE, IL — Hononegah and Grant took the trip out to Dundee-Crown High School on Thursday looking to advance to Saturday's Sectional Title game.
Grant fired up the offense in the first inning.
Braden Otahal hit a solo homer but the Indians pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.
In the third, Jeremiah Olsen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Jackson Stahl led things off on the mound for Hononegah.
He pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one run while striking out four.
Jake Swanson was on the hill for Grant.
The pitcher lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out seven.
Hononegah racked up ten hits on the day.
Austin Dresser and Maddux Hibbard all managed multiple hits for the Indians.
The Indians now look forward to a Sectional Title matchup against the Jacobs Golden Eagles.
"They're a really good team, got a lot of solid players, win or lose in a game like that two teams competing its fun to play and fun to watch." he said,
"It's good baseball all around, if we come out and hit the ball and do our job we will come out on top but it should be a good battle."
The Indians and Golden Eagles play at Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville at 11 A.M. on Saturday.