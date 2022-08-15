Home Run Inn recalls more than 13,000 pounds of pizza

WASHINGTON — The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Home Run Inn Frozen Foods of Woodridge, Illinois is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product.
The product group recalled may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.
The frozen meat pizza were produced on June 6, 2022.
The product subject to recall contains these details:
- 33.5 ounce cartons
- "Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA"
- "Best by" date is 12/03/22
- Establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection
FSIS identified this problem when it received consumer complaint reporting the discovery of metal in the pizza.
No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions have occurred due to eating the pizzas.
If bought, FSIS urges consumers to throw them away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods at 630-783-9696 ext. 2151.