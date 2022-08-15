 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Home Run Inn recalls more than 13,000 pounds of pizza

  • Updated
  • 0
Home Run Inn recall

WASHINGTON — The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Home Run Inn Frozen Foods of Woodridge, Illinois is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product.

The product group recalled may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. 

The frozen meat pizza were produced on June 6, 2022.

The product subject to recall contains these details:

  • 33.5 ounce cartons
  • "Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA"
  • "Best by" date is 12/03/22
  • Establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection

FSIS identified this problem when it received consumer complaint reporting the discovery of metal in the pizza.

No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions have occurred due to eating the pizzas.

If bought, FSIS urges consumers to throw them away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods at 630-783-9696 ext. 2151.

