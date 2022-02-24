 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Home prices rising by almost 20% nationwide

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Home prices jumped faster than at any point in the last 34 years according to new data just released.

In 2021, home prices rose 18.8%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. This is the biggest increase in 34 years of data, much larger than the 10.4% increase in 2020.

The price increases were seen all across the United States, but highest in cities with warmer climates like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami, where prices rose by over 27%.

Demand for new homes has been increasing as Americans are moving during the pandemic, but shortages in supply and workers have been making it hard to keep up with the demand.

Rising mortgage rates, however, can keep demand lower than it could.

Mortgage rates rose sharply in late December 2021 and now sit at near 4% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Ana Montoya, Director of Community Outreach with the Rock Valley Credit Union, says current homeowners can take advantage of the rising rates.

"If you're looking to save money, now is the time to take advantage to refinance to a shorter term, like a fifteen or twenty year mortgage," Montoya says.

Montoya also says to expect a competitive housing market in the market becomes more active.

Higher mortgage rates have added more than $200 to the monthly cost of a typical for-sale home since Dec. 2020, when mortgage rates were at all-time lows.