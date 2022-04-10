Home and Garden Show gives homeowners ideas for remodeling

LOVES PARK (WREX) — With warmer weather comes the chance to make improvements to homes and gardens in the area.
The Forest Hills Lodge was the host of the 17th annual Home and Garden Showcase on Sunday.
Homeowners came out to find the latest ideas for landscaping, home remodeling, and new trends in for keeping gardens safe and healthy.
More than 100 local vendors were set up at the event giving advice and offering resources on those wanting to make improvements to their home or garden.
Katie Washburn was one of the vendors at Sunday's showcase who says networking with the community can be very useful.
"It is extremely important to get out in the community, participate in events like these, meet people, meet your neighbors, meet local businesses and people in the surrounding communities and be able to rely on each other for help, and assistance, and home needs," Washburn says.
If you missed Sunday's show, organizers say another showcase will be held later this year in the summer.