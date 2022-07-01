Holiday weekend brings sunshine and chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of the holiday weekend will stay dry with chances for rain returning by Monday.
Sunny and warm:
As we wrap up our Friday, cloud cover will slowly begin to exit as we'll see clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60's.
Saturday will feature lots of sunshine as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80's. Winds will stay fairly calm as a low chance for an isolated shower returns into Saturday evening. A majority of the day will stay dry.
Sunday will also bring sunny skies as we will feel a few degrees warmer. Forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 80's with heat indices into the lower 90's. Gorgeous weather sets up for the weekend as chances for rain slowly creep back into Monday.
4th of July:
Monday will see a dry start as temperatures will be on track to climb into the upper 80's into the afternoon. A few spotty showers may bubble up into the morning with chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing into the afternoon.
There will be some dry time on Monday, however rain looks to move in for the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible into the afternoon after 1 p.m. We may dry off in time for fireworks into Monday evening, but showers may move back in overnight into early Tuesday.
Next week brings a few chances to see heavy rain, including Monday. Monday does start an active pattern for much of northern Illinois with showers and storms possible through Wednesday.
Although drought conditions are slowly developing across the area, if we see multiple systems bringing heavy rain there may be a threat for flooding as the ground is too dry to soak up all the rain at once.
Stay tuned to the forecast through the weekend for more updates.