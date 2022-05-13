Ho-Chunk Nation's Beloit Casino project approved

BELOIT -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs has given final approval towards the action of placing approximately 33 acres of land into trust for the Ho-Chunk Nation's Beloit Casino project.
This decision enables the tribe to move forward with the final design, infrastructure work, and construction on the planned development.
"The nation, our partners, and this community have been anticipating this moment for years," says Vice President Karena Thundercloud.
"There's been some skepticism about the timeline because of the nation's reliance on the federal processes but we've been confident in the project's viability and look forward to a bright future for Beloit, the state of Wisconsin, and the Ho-Chunk Nation."
Kecak is the Ho-Chunk name for the historic village where Beloit now resides.
"Our community has eagerly awaited the groundbreaking for this high-quality complex that will provide an additional boost to our economy," says Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis.
"We appreciate the thorough review and approval of the project so that our city can welcome the Ho-Chunk Nation home to Kecak. The city of Beloit remains committed to being a good partner with the tribe as they begin the development for this entertainment destination."
The development plans show ideas for a casino, hotel, convention space, waterpark, beverage and dining venues, and retail space.
The Beloit Casino project is projected to bring 3,000 construction jobs to Beloit.
Once open, the entertainment destination is expected to bring 1,300 permanent full-time jobs.