Hill, Hereau highlight locals on AP All-State teams

Walt Hill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran's Walt Hill earned 2-A 2nd Team All-State status after a great end to his career as a Crusader, while Scales Mound junior Thomas Hereau was named a 1-A 2nd Team All-Stater, highlighting the talent in our area relative to the state. Fulton's Baylen Damhoff was also a 1-A 2nd Teamer. Several other players received honorable mention, including Pecatonica's Korbin Gann, South Beloit's Ross Robertson, Sterling Newman's Lucas Simpson in 1-A. 

Rockford Christian sophomore Christian Cummings earned 2-A honorable mention. Andre Klaver of Sterling earned 3-A honorable mention as well.

Here's a look at the full AP All-State teams:

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

David Douglas, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Jr., G) 113

Roderic Gatewood, Mounds Meridian (5-9, Sr., G) 101

Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Sr., PG/C) 94

Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Sr., F) 72

Jakson Baber, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (6-2, Sr., F) 70

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Hank Alvey, Glasford Illini Bluffs (6-9, Jr., F) 64

Kaden Augustine, Waterloo Gibault Catholic (6-1, Sr., G) 61

Thomas Hereau, Scales Mound (6-2, Jr., G) 57

Jordan Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Jr., F) 50

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Jr., F) 50

HONORABLE MENTION (23 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-8, Soph., C) 48; Wyatt Thompson, Dwight

(6-7, Sr., F/C) 40; Logan Fleener, Louisville North Clay (6-2, Sr., G) 36;

Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (5-10, Sr., SG) 33; Justin Durham,

Wayne City (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Sebastian Hill, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (6-3,

Jr., G) 32; Ju'Juan Cozark, Chicago Marshall (6-5, Sr., F) 27; Parker

Boehne, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (6-0, Jr., G) 19; Qi'Andre

Washington, Chicago Manley (6-0, Sr., G) 18; Mason Robinson, Altamont

(6-3, Sr., G/F) 17; Korbin Gann, Pecatonica (6-5, Sr., G/F) 16; Ben Lothery,

Elgin Harvest Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 12; Camden Figgins, Serena (5-11,

Sr., PG) 11; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley Big-Rock (6-5, Soph., F) 11; Alec

Thomas, Lexington (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Zack Evans, Winchester West Central (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Avery Jahraus, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Austin Wittenberg, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Elijah Aumann, Nokomis (6-2, Sr., G) 6; John Kveck, Grant Park (6-6, Sr., C) 6; Nick Moore, Camp Point Central (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Lucas Simpson, Sterling Newman Central Catholic (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Michael Wilson, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., F) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable

mention): Gannon Dodd, New Berlin; Brock Fearday, Effingham St.

Anthony; Malachi Persinger, Peoria Christian; Myles Pryor, Centralia Christ

Our Rock Lutheran.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Sr., G/F) 120

Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Jr., G) 116

Gianni Cobb, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-0, Jr., PG) 59

Dylan Bazzell, Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4, Sr., G/F) 58

Grady Thompson, Princeton (6-4, Sr., G) 58

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Jase Whiteman, Rockridge (6-1, Sr., G) 56

Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/C) 45

Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Sr., G) 44

Jaheim Savage, Chicago Phillips (6-4, Sr., PG/SG) 41

JaKeem Cole, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-1, Sr., SG) 39

HONORABLE MENTION (31 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Dylan Murphy, Columbia (6-7, Sr., F) 32; Owen Treat, Vienna (6-2, Jr., G)

31; Devon Peebles, Pana (6-3, Sr., G) 29; PJ Chambers, Chicago DePaul

College Prep (6-2, Jr., G) 24; Isaac Hosman, Metropolis Massac County (6-

0, Jr., PG) 24; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Sr., G) 23; Mason Funk, Normal U-High (6-5, Sr., SG/SF) 23; Riley Weber, Pontiac (6-4, Jr., G/F) 23; Teegan Davis, Princeton (6-2, Sr., G) 22; Mac Resetich, Spring Valley Hall (6-0, Sr., G) 22; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Soph., SG) 21; Caden Hawkins, Carterville (6-0, Sr., PG) 19; Cannon Leonard, Gilman Iroquois West (6-9, Sr., C) 19; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Sr., PG) 19; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-4, Jr., F) 17; Calvin Worsham, Chicago Christ The King (6-7, Jr., F) 16; Maurice Thomas, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Jr., G) 15; Grant Fridley, Trenton Wesclin (6-2, Sr., PG) 14; Paxton Giertz, Seneca (6-0, Soph., PG) 14; Adyn McGinley, Beecher (6-0, Jr., G) 14; Bennett Briles, Nashville (6-9, Sr., F/C) 13; Bryant Jenkins, Lawrenceville (6-3, Jr., F) 10; Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (5-10, Sr., G) 9; Docker Tedeschi, Benton (6-8, Soph., C) 9; Jacob Finley, Williamsville (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Karsen Konkel, Pinckneyville (6- 6, Jr., C) 6; Cooper Loll, Robinson (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Connor Mowery, Johnston City (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Wes Shats, Braidwood Reed-Custer (6-5, Sr., C) 6; James Stevenson Jr., Momence (6-7, Sr., G) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable

mention): Mason Shubert, Breese Central (received firs team vote); Kerr

Bauman, Pontiac; x-Christian Bentancur, Marian Central; Aidan Parker,

Robinson; Landon Sanders, Lawrenceville; x-Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F) 94

Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Sr., G) 89

Jalen Griffith, Chicago Simeon (5-10, Sr., PG) 82

Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G) 77

Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Sr., G) 76

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington Central (6-9, Sr., F) 73

Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., G/F) 71

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G) 64

Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Jr., F) 57

Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-10, Sr., F/C) 56

HONORABLE MENTION (21 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago Hyde Park (6-6, Jr., F) 37; Tyler Mason, Metamora

(6-1, Jr., G) 30; Wesley Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-8, Sr., G/F) 30; Darrion Baker, Hillcrest (6-8, Sr., F) 25; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Sr., G) 22; Artavious Smith, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Jr., G) 15; Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Christian Benning, Streator (6-2, Jr., PG) 12; Samuel Lewis, Chicago Simeon (6-6, Sr., G) 12; Cruz Harlan, Centralia (5-9, Jr., G) 11; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park Kaneland (6-3, Jr., SG) 8; Anthony "Jabe" Haith, Aurora Marmion (6-3, Sr., PG) 8; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion (6-3, Soph., PG) 8; Bryce Tillery, Hillcrest (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Larenz Walters, Kankakee (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Matas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Rokas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., SG) 6; Andre Klaver, Sterling (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon (5-11, Jr., PG) 6; Craig “Niko” Newsome, Bloomington (6-5, Jr., F/G) 6; x-Tyler Swanson, Metamora 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable

mention): Garrett Wolfe, Effingham (received first team vote); Marquel

Newsome, Peoria Richwoods; Evan Nolle, Marion; Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock

North; Jevon Warren, Thornton Fractional North.

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West (6-0, Sr., PG) 105

Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F) 102

Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Sr., PG) 100

Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Jr., F) 75

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G) 73

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG) 71

Niko Abusara, Lisle Benet (6-5, Sr., G) 60

Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-9, Sr., G) 34

Jake Fiegen, Winnetka New Trier (6-4, Sr., G) 33

Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central (6-6, Sr., G) 25

HONORABLE MENTION (19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-3, Sr., PG/SG) 21; Jack Stanton, Downers

Grove North (6-2, Jr., G) 21; Nojus Indrusaitis, Chicago St. Rita (6-5, Jr.,

G/F) 15; James Brown, Chicago St. Rita (6-10, Jr., C) 14; Daniel Johnson,

Chicago Whitney Young (6-7, Sr., F) 14; Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield

(6-11, Jr., C) 11; Dalen Davis, Chicago Whitney Young (6-0, Sr., G) 11;

Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook

(6-0, Sr., G) 9; Brady Kunka, Lisle Benet (6-4, Sr., PF) 9; Mekhi Lowery,

Oswego East High (6-7, Sr., G) 9; Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange Lyons

Township (6-6, Sr., SG/SF) 9; Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North (6-3, Sr., SG)

6; Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (6-0, Soph., G) 6; Connor May, Palatine (6-

7, Jr., G) 6; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South (6-6, Sr., F) 6;

Jaheem Webber, Normal Community (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Luke Williams,

Naperville North (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Koby Wilmoth, O'Fallon (6-7, Sr., F) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable

mention): Adrian Agee, Rockford Auburn; Bristol Lewis, East Moline United.

Derek Bayne

