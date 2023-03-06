Highland gets Region IV championship sweep over Triton

FREEPORT (WREX) — In a couple of hard-fought games, Highland Community College kept both its men's and women's basketball seasons alive, bringing home some hardware in the process.
The Highland men rallied from a nine point deficit with 1:30 to play, beating Triton in overtime, 73-70, to win the Region IV championship. The Highland women picked up an 89-86 win over Triton, also claiming the Region IV title.
Galena native Corrina Noble scored 23 points for Highland, while Aquin grad Maddie Hildebrand had 14 points and 19 rebounds to earn Region IV Tournament MVP honors.
In the men's game, Johnny Melvin hit a game-tying jumper at the end of regulation to send it into overtime. Melvin and Markwan Adams both had 16 points for the Cougars.
The women will play at North Dakota State College of Science in the District championship Saturday. The HCC men will host Moberly (MO) in their District championship game in Freeport.