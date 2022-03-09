Highland Community College opens simulation hospital for nursing students

FREEPORT (WREX) — Nursing students in the Stateline have a new way to gain experience though their education.
Highland Community College cut the ribbon Wednesday, opening the Mildred F. Ferguson Simulation Hospital on campus.
The college says the state-of-the art facility will give their nursing students a hands-on experience as they continue their education.
Chris Kuberski, President of Highland Community College, says the simulation hospital will give students an edge in getting to and excelling in their future careers in healthcare.
"The space allows for the students to be in a hospital replicated learning space," Kuberski says. "We have three hospital rooms with observation bays so staff can be behind there, manipulating the simulation and allowing the students to have changing experiences."
The Mildred F. Ferguson Simulation Hospital is located on Highland's campus, at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport.