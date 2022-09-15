Higher heat sets up soon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures keep trending upward, placing us nearly 10 degrees above average this weekend and next week. Fall weather may not be far away after this mini heat wave.
More spots got into the 80s Thursday, which is how the next few days will go. Tonight, temperatures cool to around 60 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Friday warms into the low 80s for most spots. Friday remains sunny, dry, and comfortable.
Saturday gets a little hotter, with highs in the middle 80s. Mainly sunny and dry weather holds on for one more day.
Sunday switches conditions up. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly during the early morning and again late Sunday evening. In between, we might get some sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Look for another chance for rain Sunday night into early Monday.
Temperatures next week start out warm, with highs in the low to middle 80s. Tuesday could be the hottest day of this stretch as we get a little closer to 90 degrees.
Fall weather may slides in just in time for the official start of the season. We trend into the low 70s to upper 60s by late next week.