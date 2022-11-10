HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Harlem gears up for quarterfinals; Dakota, Forreston to clash; Aquin takes aim at state volleyball

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a big weekend for high school sports, with the football quarterfinals along with volleyball and swimming state championships.
Harlem is making its first ever appearance in the quarterfinals and the Huskies want Peterson Stadium to be loud this weekend. They host Prairie Ridge at 5 p.m. Saturday with a berth in the state semifinals on the line. Harlem beat Prairie Ridge in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season in a 43-42 thriller. These teams are much different two seasons later though.
"It's gonna be a crazy atmosphere," Harlem's Eddie Valdez said. "I'm really looking forward to it. We know it's gonna be a dog fight. Prairie Ridge is a great team but so are we so we're ready and we're gonna have a great week of practice going into this game."
Dakota and Forreston are part of an all-NUIC quarterfinal in the northern half of the 1-A bracket. The Indians edged the Cardinals, 34-28, earlier this season. They know what kind of game this figures to be.
"They just run the ball, run the ball, so our defense, our line we just gotta step it up make sure they can't run the ball as much as they do," said Dakota's Case Rockey. "Especially in this conference, everyone runs the ball. We just gotta keep on hitting."
Aquin's volleyball team is looking for some big hits this weekend at state. The Lady Bulldogs took 3rd in the state last year, and look to finish a couple of spots higher this time around.
"I mean, it's exciting, but also nerve-wracking," said Aquin senior Bentleah Stovall. "We want to do really well. So yeah, we're very excited."
Last year's experience could prove to be a key factor this weekend.
"I think we're going to know what to expect a little more," said Aquin senior Hanna Pizzolato. "I mean, it's a lot so moving on to that [arena], there are new feelings compared to an Aquin gym. So I think we're gonna know how to like, do it this year. We'll play our game."
Aquin takes on Newman at 9 a.m. Friday in a 1-A semifinal. Genoa-Kingston is also at state in 2-A. The Lady Cogs play Illinois Valley Central at noon Friday.
The swimming state meet also takes place this weekend, with several local athletes hoping for big finishes to their season. Rockford Christian's Brooke Corrigan and Hononegah's Gracie Colvin have a chance in the 50-freestyle, as they're two of the top three seeds in that race. Colvin also has a shot to medal in the 100-yard butterfly. Guilford's Marissa Enke is seeded 7th heading into the diving competition. Hononegah's Avery Miles, Byron's Audrey Kilmer and Boylan's Molly Ryan are among other qualifiers from the area hoping to finish strong.