High School racing season underway at Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD — Fans piled into the Rockford Speedway on Saturday for a night full of events featuring the world famous trailer races.
But it was the high school circuit that kicked things off.
We're gonna push it the best we can, give it our best shot and see if we can do it again," Mathew Fairburn, Rockford Lutheran Junior and last year's champion told 13 WREX.
"First practice went rough, had to adjust some things, but when we did that it felt perfect so we are ready for racing."
Fairburn and Rockford's Kaleb Nalen Simpson were neck and neck for most of the race with both drivers swapping first position.
While Fairburn had the lead heading into the final turn, Nalen Simpson was able to edge the Rockford Lutheran junior for the win.
Harlem's Hailey Frye says being one of the few female drivers gives her an extra competitive edge.
"it makes me feel very proud of doing what I do and I love to do what I do," she said.
Her strategy was simple.
"Go fast and hopefully win," she said.
Frye would finish the second heat in third.
Racing continues next weekend in Macon, IL and Wisconsin Dells, WI.