High School Football Saturday Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD — Week one of the area high school football season wrapped up on Saturday, here are highlights from those games on Saturday:
Saturday Scores:
Belvidere North 48 Freeport 18
Dakota 48 Fisher 12
Orangeville 46 AFC 12
Friday Highlights:
Friday Scores:
NIC-10
Boylan 24, East 0
Jefferson 8, Hononegah 55
Harlem 12, Auburn 6
Guilford 28, Belvidere 0
Big Northern
Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14
Winnebago 23, Rockford Lutheran 56
Rock Falls 6, Byron 77
Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 8
North Boone 0, Oregon 6
NUIC
Stockton 16, DuPec 20
Fulton 18, Forreston 22
Eastland-Pearl City 6, Galena 28
Lena-Winslow 68, West Carroll 0
8-Man
Peoria Heights 14, Polo 62
Hiawatha 26, South Beloit 58
Other
Woodstock 0, Rochelle 40
Sycamore 42, DeKalb 42