 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football quarterfinal start times set

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football playoffs are into the quarterfinals with several teams from the area still hoping to make a run to a state championship. Listed below are the IHSA quarterfinal kickoff times with games involving area teams this Saturday, as well as 8-Man Football semifinal times.

6-A

Prairie Ridge at Harlem 5 p.m.

5-A

Sterling at Sycamore 1 p.m.

4-A

St. Francis at Rochelle 2 p.m.

3-A

Reed-Custer at Byron 1 p.m.

1-A

Lena-Winslow at Fulton 1 p.m.

Dakota at Forreston 2 p.m.

8-Man

West Central at Polo 1 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Amboy 2 p.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you