High school football quarterfinal start times set

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football playoffs are into the quarterfinals with several teams from the area still hoping to make a run to a state championship. Listed below are the IHSA quarterfinal kickoff times with games involving area teams this Saturday, as well as 8-Man Football semifinal times.
6-A
Prairie Ridge at Harlem 5 p.m.
5-A
Sterling at Sycamore 1 p.m.
4-A
St. Francis at Rochelle 2 p.m.
3-A
Reed-Custer at Byron 1 p.m.
1-A
Lena-Winslow at Fulton 1 p.m.
Dakota at Forreston 2 p.m.
8-Man
West Central at Polo 1 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Amboy 2 p.m.