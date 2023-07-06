High pressure moves in as sunshine takes over

Sunshine and below average temperatures take over for the next few days as rain showers returns as early as tomorrow night.
Thursday morning is off to a quiet and mostly clear start. We'll see sunshine today as an area of high pressure begins to move in.
Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70's, just barely breaking into the upper 80's. Our average temperature for today is 84°. These slightly below average temperatures stick around until Sunday.
We're in for a picture perfect day, be sure to soak in the nice weather. Grab the sunblock if you are heading outdoors as today's UV index will be very high at a 9. Low to medium pollen levels with good air quality calls for some great conditions!
An area of high pressure will keep us dry and sunny through both today and most of Friday. Chances for rain do return late into Friday and early into Saturday.
A few showers may move in into the evening and overnight hours for Friday with the rain to begin to exit into midday on Saturday. Sunshine brings us sunshine with the middle 80's making a return.