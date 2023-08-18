Hiawatha preparing for 2023 season under new Head Coach

KIRKLAND — The Hawks Of Hiawatha finished first in the 8-man north conference last season going 5-4 in the regular season.
But after a 44-8 first round exit to Polo in the playoffs and a new Head Coach at the helm, gives the Hawks a chance to start fresh in 2023.
Kenny McPeek moves from Defensive Coordinator to Head Coach this year, something he says takes a lot of getting used to.
"There's all the stuff the head coach does outside of the coaching," he said.
"The paperwork and making sure everybody has their stuff done, talking to reporters its a lot different for me."
McPeek knows that the men that coached before him gave him great chances to get better as a coach.
"Just kind of watched the last couple years," he said.
"Nick Doolittle was a great head coach ahead of me and Jason Kennaway before that, they couldn't have followed to better guys as far as that goes."
Senior Quarterback Blake Wiegartz says the change in playcallers has given the team more confidence.
"He's taught us a lot and this new coaching staff is making us confident in our ability to run an offense and run a defense," he said.
"I think with this new coaching staff, it's gonna be really helpful to make playoffs and have a good season and help these younger kids grow and be better next seasons to come."
Hiawatha opens up against South Beloit in South Beloit on Friday, August 25th at 7:00.