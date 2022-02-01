Here's the best, worst days of the week to buy gas

BOSTON (WREX) — A new study finds the best and worst days of the week to fill up your tank.
GasBuddy found the best day of the week to fill up the tank is on Mondays. 17 states, including Illinois, have their lowest prices on Monday's.
GasBuddy says the same was true in their 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies. The next best day to get gas, according to the study, is on Friday.
So what's the worst day to get gas?
In Illinois, and for most of the country, that would be on Thursday. 28 states across the country have their highest prices on Thursday, according to GasBuddy's study.
In 2021, the middle of the week became far more expensive to fill up than on Mondays or Fridays. While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Wednesday now follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill-up, the study found.
GasBuddy says drivers can save up to $250 per year by shopping around on the right days and right gas stations.