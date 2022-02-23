Here's how to get 13 WREX news, weather updates through your Alexa device

(WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to work from home. You can make sure you're staying up-to date with the latest news and weather updates from Amazon Alexa!
Here's how to enable the alerts on your Alexa device:
- Open your Alexa app
- Go to the menu, select "Skill and Games"
- Search "WREX"
- Tap the "13 WREX News" AND the "Your 13 Weather Authority" logos
- Tap the blue "enable to use button"
Once enabled, all you have to do is ask "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?"
The news and weather briefing lasts about 2 minutes, and is updated multiple times each day.