Here are tips for drivers wanting to save money at the pump

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With gas prices on the rise, drivers are looking for ways to save some money.
According to AAA, on average, a gallon of gas costs $4.44, up from $4.28 a week ago. One month ago, a gallon of gas, on average, cost $3.83.
While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a major factor in the sudden spike in gas prices, there are other factors in play, such as inflation.
Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA, says prices will continue to fluctuate.
"While crude oil has dropped a bit in price today, things remain extremely volatile," Hart says. "It's hard to know where fuel prices will go in the next week and next month."
AAA says that just a few simple things can save drivers some serious money.
Making sure your tires are inflated properly can improve gas mileage, saving yourself some trips to the gas pumps.
Also, take some of the unnecessary things out of your car. Having a lighter car can also improve gas mileage.
Experts from AAA advise the national average could increase as high as $5 per gallon and that drivers should expect high gas prices through at least Labor Day.