Henderson looks to pass on hockey knowledge to next generation in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Molly Henderson isn't afraid to mix it up with the boys on the ice.

"I try to skate with all the boys that are home from juniors and AAA," Henderson said while practicing at Riverview Ice House. They definitely play at such a high level. It's a really fast-paced game, really physical out there. It definitely helps prepare me for the season."

She's fresh off a strong freshman season at Lindenwood University, where she earned a couple of College Hockey America Rookie of the Week honors.

"My first goal was pretty special," she recalls. "It was a play with an old Mission player from back home. She was actually my assist on my first goal. That was pretty special. And I got two goals in my first game back from an injury. That was pretty huge as well."

While she's home for the summer, Henderson will help put on a hockey camp for girls.

"It's an all-girls staff and a way to give back to the community," she explains. "See all the little girls who are growing up playing the game we all love and just giving back to them. Just really encouraging them and sharing our experience with them and letting them know it is possible. You can get there. Just keep working hard. It's really special to see that all coming together in Rockford."

Henderson grew up watching a few high level girls from the Rockford area, helping motivate her to reach the Division I level.

"Looking back it's crazy to think I once looked up to them, but now I can be that for all the other girls growing up in Rockford," she said. "So it's just really special."

As Henderson shows off her stick-handling, she's showing young girls that if they stick with something, they'll be able to handle any adversity that comes their way.