Helpful rainfall remains in the forecast

While we won't pick up as much as Saturday night, more chances for rain this week may provide a short-term boost.
Spotty rain falls around the Stateline through 10 pm, with a lot of dry time sprinkled in. Most of the showers remain light but keep an ear open for a rumble of thunder. Afterward, breezy and cloudy weather takes over with lows in the low 60s.
Monday starts dry and mainly cloudy, with temperatures eventually warming into the middle 70s. By the middle of the afternoon, spotty rain is back. The scattered showers come in from the north and stick around into the evening. Again, while most of the rain stays light, a couple non-severe storms can't be ruled out.
The weather turns dry and partly cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the weather system bringing the rain and storms moving out. We'll see highs back into the middle 80s.
Starting Thursday, scattered showers and storms are back. We likely see the on-and-off rain through Saturday. It won't rain this entire time but be ready for a couple storms every so often. It's too early to say for now if we'll see severe storms or not. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s.
The weather likely turns dry and cooler going into Sunday and next week.