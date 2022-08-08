ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy rain moves through early Monday morning as the rest of the week will stay calm and comfortable.
Heavy rain:
This morning showers and storms are moving through bring very heavy rain. Our entire area is under a Flood Watch until 10 a.m.
A Flash Flood warning has been issued for portion of Jo Daviess and all of Stephenson County until 9:45 a.m. All of Winnebago and Boone counties are also under a Flash Flood warning until 8:00 a.m.
Rainfall rates between 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible with flooding likely. This rain is falling over areas that have already seen over 8 inches of rain over the weekend.
A Flood Warning has been issued for the Pecatonica River in Freeport. Teh river is at 14 feet for a moderate flood stage. Streets and backyards east of the river can expect flooding. This warning will expire early Wednesday morning.
If you see any flooded roadways, turn around don't drown! Stay weather aware as rain will likely continue through 7 a.m.
Pleasant week:
Much more pleasant conditions are expected with upper 70's if not lower 80's expected through the week and even into next weekend.
Dry conditions will also settle in with lots of sunshine. This week will also feature lower dew points for much more comfortable weather.