Heavy rain moves through early Monday morning

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING
FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3
inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to
produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Significant flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage
ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of
structures. Widespread roadway flooding.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South
Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake,
Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake
Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden
Prairie.

Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3
inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention
ponds.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways. Flooding along creeks and small
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Heavy rain moves through early Monday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy rain moves through early Monday morning as the rest of the week will stay calm and comfortable.

Heavy rain:

tonight 3.png

This morning showers and storms are moving through bring very heavy rain. Our entire area is under a Flood Watch until 10 a.m.

A Flash Flood warning has been issued for portion of Jo Daviess and all of Stephenson County until 9:45 a.m. All of Winnebago and Boone counties are also under a Flash Flood warning until 8:00 a.m.

Rainfall rates between 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible with flooding likely. This rain is falling over areas that have already seen over 8 inches of rain over the weekend. 

WREX.png

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Pecatonica River in Freeport. Teh river is at 14 feet for a moderate flood stage. Streets and backyards east of the river can expect flooding. This warning will expire early Wednesday morning.

If you see any flooded roadways, turn around don't drown! Stay weather aware as rain will likely continue through 7 a.m.

Pleasant week:

Much more pleasant conditions are expected with upper 70's if not lower 80's expected through the week and even into next weekend. 

Dry conditions will also settle in with lots of sunshine. This week will also feature lower dew points for much more comfortable weather. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you