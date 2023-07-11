Heavy rain and strong storm threats loom for Wednesday

We'll have to watch the weather closely Wednesday, as beneficial rainfall may also bring a threat for severe weather and flash flooding.
Any isolated activity dries up quickly this evening. We have a quiet start to the night, then spotty storms develop a few hours after midnight. We'll continue to see the storms and showers build Wednesday morning.
Pockets of heavy rainfall develop by the middle of the morning. Watch out for flooded roads if the storms are able to hover over spots repeatedly.
By the afternoon, the rain and storm clear, and timing is key here. If they are out early enough, the atmosphere may recharge enough for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. If that occurs, all threats are in play.
Temperatures fall to the middle 70s Wednesday. We get back into the 80s on Thursday with dry weather.
More scattered storms are possible Friday, then the weekend looks drier with just slight chances for rain. Temperatures remain in the 80s through the end of the week.
Next week remains dry, with temperatures staying in the 80s. We could push 90 degrees by the end of the week.