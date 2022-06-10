Heat wave strikes after a few weekend showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We might see rain once or twice this weekend, then showers exit for a while as a lot of heat moves in. We may see temperatures well into the 90s for a few days.
Near-average weekend:
This weekend may provide some of the coolest air we'll see for a while. Temperatures, however, stay near average so we aren't looking at cool weather necessarily.
Saturday warms into the upper 70s, with mostly to partly cloudy weather. Most of the day remains dry, then a chance for isolated showers is possible into the evening.
Our best chance for rain and storms comes later Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Storms may linger into later Sunday morning at times, then the weather dries up again until the evening. Sunday hits the low 80s, providing some summer warmth.
Heat wave:
We get a lot more summer heat next week. Hot air and high humidity slide in, providing a long stretch of muggy weather.
Monday gets to the upper 80s, but we hold off on the humid air for a day. That comes back Tuesday. Tuesday may easily be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 90s. With the very muggy air moving in, heat index values could jump into the triple digits.
Take it easy in the heat and drink a lot of water next week! The rest of the week relaxes a little, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The weather may still feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. The weather looks to stay dry and sunny for the most part.