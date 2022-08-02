Heat slowly builds in leading up to a hot and stormy Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heat and humidity slowly builds in today ahead of an even warmer Wednesday also bringing a chance for stronger storms.
Heat & humidity:
Tuesday morning is off to a quiet start. Temperatures will slowly warm out of the upper 50's as we warm up into the afternoon. Forecast highs will reach the upper 80's, some may even break into the 90's.
Dew points will climb into the 70's causing our 'feels like' temperatures to reach the middle 90's.
Heat will build in even more by Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the lower 90's and it will feel like we are in the upper 90's, near the triple digits.
We're in for a toasty few days as chances for stronger storms also returns.
Wednesday's storms:
With heat and humidity building in, chances for stronger storms also returns. Portions of our area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
Some thunderstorms may also bring heavy rainfall. Most of the activity will move in during the afternoon and exit through the late evening.
The rest of the week brings dry conditions with temperatures back into the middle 80's.