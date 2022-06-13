Heat safety tips

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

As Illinois sees higher temperatures and humidity, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) offers tips to help the public stay safe.

“Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

“We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity.”

Heat-related preparedness tips:

  • Take note of all watches, warnings, and advisories set by your local Emergency Management agency
  • Keep hydrated and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun wherever possible
  • Avoid exhausting activities
  • Check on the wellness of your neighbors, especially the elderly
  • Monitor updates shared by the National Weather Service offices in Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, St. Louis and Paducah.

State-identified cooling centers can be found by calling 800-843-6154 or visiting the web page keepcool.illinois.gov.

