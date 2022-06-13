Heat safety tips

As Illinois sees higher temperatures and humidity, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) offers tips to help the public stay safe.
“Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
“We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity.”
Heat-related preparedness tips:
- Take note of all watches, warnings, and advisories set by your local Emergency Management agency
- Keep hydrated and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun wherever possible
- Avoid exhausting activities
- Check on the wellness of your neighbors, especially the elderly
- Monitor updates shared by the National Weather Service offices in Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, St. Louis and Paducah.
State-identified cooling centers can be found by calling 800-843-6154 or visiting the web page keepcool.illinois.gov.