Heat relief arrives this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures fall out of the 90s once this weekend arrives, while a chance for much-needed rainfall sets up during the transition.
Hot through Friday:
While we wait for the weekend to get here, the weather remains hot, sunny, and dry. The rest of the day features temperatures in the 80s, then the low 60s overnight.
Friday rounds out the work week with much of the same kind of weather: a bright sunny sky, temperatures close to or into the low 90s, and a light breeze. The humidity creeps up a little, but not to muggy levels thankfully. You may notice the slightly more humid air, however.
The weather should stay dry until late Friday night at the earliest, so you weekend plans get off to a dry and very warm start.
Changes this weekend:
There are a couple chances for rain on Saturday as we transition away from the higher summer heat.
The first may arrive in the morning. A dying complex of thunderstorms takes aim at the region for most of the morning. We likely avoid severe weather but watch out for showers and possibly a few downpours and lightning strikes.
If that complex misses us, we stay dry and warmer throughout the day. For now, the forecast has the middle 80s for Saturday afternoon.
A cold front comes through Saturday night. We may see another chance for showers and storms as this sweeps through. Again, if the earlier complex misses us, we could see some stronger storms in the later part of the day.
Either way, the weather stays dry and quiet for Sunday. Look for partly cloudy weather and cooler air behind the front. Temperatures drop to the upper 70s.
Cool to start:
Another quiet weather pattern develops next week. While we really could use some rain, next week doesn't look to provide it. A lot of sunshine is likely throughout the week.
Monday and Tuesday remain cooler, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. As the week goes along, temperatures trend up and eventually get into the upper 80s by the end of the week.
There are slight chances for rain as the holiday weekend gets underway. Keep an eye on our 10-day forecast as you start making weekend plans!