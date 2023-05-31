Heat is back again Thursday, and storms may join too

Wednesday's spotty thunderstorms may bubble up again Thursday, while the hot weather keeps rolling through the weekend.
Any lingering rain or storms in the Stateline dry up by the middle of the evening. We'll see quiet and partly cloudy weather for the rest of the evening and night while temperatures cool into the middle 60s.
Thursday basically repeats Wednesday's weather: temperatures heat up to around 90 degrees, with a mostly sunny start to the day.
Isolated storms may bubble up again, with many spots staying dry. If you do encounter a storm, brief downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible.
Friday through Sunday look to stay dry, with lots of sunshine and heat. Highs stay near 90 degrees.
The weather looks to cool off a little early next week. By Tuesday, we fall back to the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll stay in the 80s with dry weather for the rest of the week.