Heat, humidity, and storms slowly move back in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot and muggy air make their return by the weekend, while showers and storms may pop up a couple of times through Sunday. Thankfully, we won't see rain every day, but be ready just in case.
The rest of this breezy Wednesday stays quiet and a little cloudy. The weather remains dry and on the warm end. Temperatures stay in the 80s with breezy winds, then we briefly get calmer weather with lows in the 60s.
Thursday jumps back into the 90s, with breezy winds gusting back over 30 mph. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm or two in the evening. Most spots stay dry.
We have a similar pattern for Friday. Temperatures stay near 90 degrees (likely a degree or two cooler than Thursday), with breezy winds and a slight chance for evening storms.
The best day for storms, hot, and humid weather is Saturday. With temperatures into the low 90s, the weather feels like 100 degrees by the afternoon thanks to higher humidity. Take it easy at the start of the weekend!
Showers and storms are most likely by late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are possible within this window, so plan accordingly.
Storms may linger into Sunday morning, then the day slowly dries from there. Temperatures fall back into the low 80s.
We stay in the low 80s with mainly sunny weather next week. Low chances for rain creep back into the forecast starting Tuesday.