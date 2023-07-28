Heat continues with a severe threat looming

After a morning round of severe storms, Friday brings lots of dry time with dangerous heat building back in before a threat for more severe storms.
Most of our Friday will stay dry as sunshine will also join us. Dangerously hot temperatures are still expected throughout the day as Excessive Heat Warnings are still in effect for Lee and Whiteside Counties with the rest of the area under a Heat Advisory.
Heat Index values will still climb into the triple digits. These alerts expire at 9 p.m. tonight as active weather will cool us off.
The entire area is under a 3 out of 5 for a severe potential. The biggest threat will be damaging winds along with hail and flooding rain. As we may see some sunshine returning, that will only energize the environment as these storms are expected to roll through into the evening.
Storms will move from the northwest to the south through the area. This activity is expected after 5 p.m. into the evening with the severe threat passing closer to midnight.
Early Saturday will dry out as cloud cover begins to exit. Sunshine and dry weather takes over this weekend as temperatures will feel much more comfortable.
Dew points will fall through the 60's with the low to middle 80's on the menu for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week may bring us back into the lower 90's as mostly dry conditions take over.