Heat and storms slowly build up early in the week

  • Updated
start of the week w stops.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures and our storm chances go up by midweek, resulting in a stormy and steamy Wednesday. We may see this pattern repeat later this week.

The remainder of the first day of August stays quiet and sunny. Warm weather in the 80s holds on through sunset (with a touch of humidity in the air), then we cool into the 60s later tonight.

There is a slight chance for rain and storms near and southwest of Dixon overnight. Everywhere else stays dry and clear.

tonight 2.png

After a quiet and warmer Tuesday, Wednesday brings the heat and storms. First up: with highs in the 90s, the heat index hits near or at 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We've seen this kind of heat several times this summer, so do what you need to do to stay cool.

tonight 1.png

A cold front sweeps through Wednesday afternoon and may trigger strong thunderstorms and soaking rainfall. Be ready for a slight risk for severe storms late in the day.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

There's a brief break in the heat on Thursday, then we creep back into the 90s by Saturday. Those 3 days look to stay sunny, yet warm and humid.

There are low chances for rain and storms between Sunday and Monday. For now, the end of the weekend has the best chances for storms.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

